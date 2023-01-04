Weather
Acor Arceo
Rainfall warnings up as PAGASA monitors 2 low pressure areas inside PAR

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 4, 2023, 11 am.

PAGASA

The first LPA is south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, while the second LPA is east northeast of Surigao City on Wednesday, January 4

MANILA, Philippines – There are two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the country’s weather bureau said on Wednesday, January 4.

The first LPA was 300 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Wednesday morning, while the second LPA was 285 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

“These weather disturbances remain less likely to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an advisory at 11 am.

But the Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon are seeing rain on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
  • Eastern Visayas
  • Central Visayas
  • Caraga
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
  • Mimaropa
  • Bicol
  • rest of Visayas
  • rest of Mindanao

Floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also said earlier on Wednesday that the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect Luzon. Rain from the northeast monsoon persists in some areas.

The weather bureau’s latest projections show the possibility of only one tropical cyclone in January, or none. – Rappler.com

author

Acor Arceo

Acor Arceo is the head of copy and editorial standards at Rappler. Trained in both online and TV newsrooms, Acor ensures consistency in editorial standards across all sections and also supervises Rappler’s coverage of disasters.
