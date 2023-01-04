Rainfall warnings up as PAGASA monitors 2 low pressure areas inside PAR

PHILIPPINE WEATHER. Satellite image as of January 4, 2023, 11 am.

The first LPA is south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, while the second LPA is east northeast of Surigao City on Wednesday, January 4

MANILA, Philippines – There are two low pressure areas (LPAs) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, the country’s weather bureau said on Wednesday, January 4.

The first LPA was 300 kilometers south southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, on Wednesday morning, while the second LPA was 285 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

“These weather disturbances remain less likely to develop into tropical depressions within the next 24 hours,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in an advisory at 11 am.

But the Visayas, Mindanao, and Southern Luzon are seeing rain on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Caraga

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Mimaropa

Bicol

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

Floods and landslides are possible.

PAGASA also said earlier on Wednesday that the northeast monsoon or amihan continues to affect Luzon. Rain from the northeast monsoon persists in some areas.

The weather bureau’s latest projections show the possibility of only one tropical cyclone in January, or none. – Rappler.com