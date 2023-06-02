Philippines’ 2023 rainy season underway, says PAGASA

FLASH FLOOD. Children play along a flooded street after a sudden downpour in Manila on May 26, 2023.

PAGASA makes the declaration on Friday, June 2, following widespread rain from thunderstorms, Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar), and the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ rainy season is underway, the weather bureau announced on Friday, June 2.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) noted that scattered thunderstorms, Super Typhoon Betty (Mawar), and the southwest monsoon or habagat brought widespread rain to the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas in the past few days.

The widespread rain “signifies the start of the rainy season in the country, especially over the Climate Type I areas,” PAGASA said.

Areas under Climate Type I, including Metro Manila, are located in the western parts of Luzon and the Visayas. They have two pronounced seasons: dry from November to April and wet from May to October.

Betty, which left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday, June 1, affected Northern Luzon even though it did not make landfall.

Betty also enhanced the southwest monsoon, which dumped heavy rain, particularly in Mimaropa and Western Visayas.

For June to November, PAGASA expects 11 to 14 tropical cyclones to enter or develop inside PAR.

Monsoon breaks, El Niño

Even though the rainy season has begun, the weather bureau said there may still be monsoon breaks, or “breaks in rainfall events,” which can “last for several days or weeks.”

PAGASA is also monitoring the expected transition to El Niño “in the next couple of months.” This weather phenomenon could persist until the first quarter of 2024.

According to the weather bureau, El Niño “increases the likelihood” of below-normal rainfall, which may cause dry spells and droughts in some areas.

But it also warned that during El Niño, the southwest monsoon may be enhanced, possibly bringing above-normal rainfall to the western parts of the country.

“The public and all concerned agencies are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of the rainy season,” PAGASA said. – Rappler.com