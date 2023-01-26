No more LPA but rain seen from shear line, northeast monsoon

The shear line is expected to bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, warns PAGASA on Thursday, January 26

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) located off Surigao del Sur on Thursday morning, January 26, already dissipated in the afternoon, but the shear line and the northeast monsoon or amihan are causing more rain.

The LPA earlier affected parts of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Thursday afternoon that scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the following areas due to the shear line:

Caraga

Northern Mindanao

Eastern Visayas

Central Visayas

Albay

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

The northeast monsoon is also bringing rain to these regions and provinces:

rest of Bicol

Cagayan Valley

Cordillera Administrative Region

Aurora

Quezon

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Flash floods and landslides are possible in areas affected by the shear line and the northeast monsoon.

Other parts of the country will only have isolated rain showers or localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario said the weather bureau does not expect a tropical cyclone to form inside or enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility within the next three days.

That means it is likely January may end without the country seeing a tropical cyclone. – Rappler.com