Tropical Depression Agaton slightly weakens, still off Leyte

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) slightly weakened as it stayed almost stationary over San Pablo Bay, still off Tanauan, Leyte, late Monday morning, April 11.
In a noontime briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Agaton’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 55 kilometers per hour to 45 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 60 km/h from the previous 75 km/h.
At its peak, Agaton was a tropical storm. It made landfall as a tropical storm in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10.
Despite the weakening trend, rain from Agaton will continue since it is lingering in the same spot. Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for the tropical depression as of 11 am on Monday:
Monday, April 11
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Romblon
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- northern part of Negros Oriental
- northern part of Negros Occidental
- Aklan
- Capiz
- Iloilo
- Antique
- Guimaras
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Dinagat Islands
- rest of Bicol
- rest of Visayas
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Quezon
Tuesday, April 12
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Eastern Visayas
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Dinagat Islands
- rest of Visayas
- Romblon
The same areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am on Monday. These areas are experiencing strong winds that pose a “minimal to minor threat to life and property”:
- southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
- Eastern Samar
- Samar
- Northern Samar
- Biliran
- Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
- eastern part of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, April 12, Agaton is expected to slowly make a loop while in the vicinity of the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar, essentially starting to move away from land.
Agaton would then emerge over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as it begins to interact with the incoming Severe Tropical Storm Malakas. This interaction may result in Agaton further weakening into a remnant low by Wednesday evening, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.
But PAGASA said Agaton could also weaken into a remnant low even before it emerges over the Philippine Sea, due to land interaction.
Malakas, meanwhile, was already 1,300 kilometers east of Southern Luzon late Monday morning. The severe tropical storm is moving northwest over the Philippine Sea at the same speed of 15 km/h, and may enter PAR on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. It would be given the local name Basyang.
Malakas also slightly intensified, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 95 km/h to 100 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 125 km/h from the previous 115 km/h.
PAGASA expects Malakas to strengthen further into a typhoon on Monday evening, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
While Malakas or Basyang is likely to influence Agaton’s movement, it is not seen to make landfall and will have no direct effect on weather in the Philippines. It is expected to leave PAR on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.
Sea travel remains risky on Monday.
Rough to very rough seas
Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels
- seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1
Moderate to rough seas
Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels
- remaining seaboards of the Philippines
