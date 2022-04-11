Tropical Depression Agaton slightly weakens, still off Leyte

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Severe Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 11, 2022, 11 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton (Megi) slightly weakened as it stayed almost stationary over San Pablo Bay, still off Tanauan, Leyte, late Monday morning, April 11.

In a noontime briefing, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Agaton’s maximum sustained winds decreased from 55 kilometers per hour to 45 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 60 km/h from the previous 75 km/h.

At its peak, Agaton was a tropical storm. It made landfall as a tropical storm in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10.

Despite the weakening trend, rain from Agaton will continue since it is lingering in the same spot. Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for the tropical depression as of 11 am on Monday:

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Sorsogon

Masbate

Romblon

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

northern part of Negros Oriental

northern part of Negros Occidental

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Antique

Guimaras

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Dinagat Islands

rest of Bicol

rest of Visayas

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Quezon

Tuesday, April 12

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Sorsogon

Masbate

Eastern Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Dinagat Islands

rest of Visayas

Romblon

The same areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 11 am on Monday. These areas are experiencing strong winds that pose a “minimal to minor threat to life and property”:

southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

Eastern Samar

Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, San Remigio, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

eastern part of Bohol (Getafe, Talibon, Bien Unido, Trinidad, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Mabini)

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, April 12, Agaton is expected to slowly make a loop while in the vicinity of the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar, essentially starting to move away from land.

Agaton would then emerge over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as it begins to interact with the incoming Severe Tropical Storm Malakas. This interaction may result in Agaton further weakening into a remnant low by Wednesday evening, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.

But PAGASA said Agaton could also weaken into a remnant low even before it emerges over the Philippine Sea, due to land interaction.

Malakas, meanwhile, was already 1,300 kilometers east of Southern Luzon late Monday morning. The severe tropical storm is moving northwest over the Philippine Sea at the same speed of 15 km/h, and may enter PAR on Monday evening or early Tuesday morning. It would be given the local name Basyang.

Malakas also slightly intensified, with its maximum sustained winds increasing from 95 km/h to 100 km/h. Its gustiness is now up to 125 km/h from the previous 115 km/h.

PAGASA expects Malakas to strengthen further into a typhoon on Monday evening, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While Malakas or Basyang is likely to influence Agaton’s movement, it is not seen to make landfall and will have no direct effect on weather in the Philippines. It is expected to leave PAR on Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Sea travel remains risky on Monday.

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

