Tropical Depression Agaton barely moving off Eastern Visayas

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Depression Agaton inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 9, 2022, 11:30 am.

With Tropical Depression Agaton almost stationary, rain is expected to persist for days, especially in Eastern Visayas, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton remained almost stationary over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas late Saturday morning, April 9.

Agaton was located 125 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, barely moving. It is expected to stay in that area until Monday, April 11, but landfall in Eastern Samar is also possible since the tropical depression’s movement is “erratic.”

Agaton continued to have maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 55 km/h late Saturday morning. It is seen to intensify into a tropical storm, however, in the next 24 hours.

In a press briefing noontime on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) warned that since Agaton is lingering off Eastern Visayas, rain from the tropical depression will persist for days. Floods and landslides could occur.

PAGASA maintained the following rainfall forecast for Agaton:

Saturday, April 9, until early Sunday morning, April 10

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

Early Sunday morning, April 10, until early Monday morning, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Bohol

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

Signal No. 1 is still raised in these areas as of 11 am on Saturday, which means strong winds pose a “minimal to minor threat to life and property”:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

Bucas Grande Island

Agaton could begin turning northeast on Monday afternoon or on Tuesday, April 12, as it interacts with the incoming Tropical Storm Malakas, which is currently still outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

Malakas was last spotted 1,965 kilometers east of Mindanao late Saturday morning. It may enter PAR either late Monday or early Tuesday, and would be given the local name Basyang.

So far, Malakas still has maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h. But it is expected to reach typhoon status late Sunday, April 10, or early Monday, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Monday or early Tuesday.

Malakas or Basyang is not expected to make landfall in the Philippines and is also unlikely to directly affect weather in the country, PAGASA said.

But Malakas is projected to influence Agaton’s movement once it enters PAR. As a result, Agaton could weaken and eventually become a remnant low by late Tuesday or early Wednesday, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.

PAGASA Senior Weather Specialist Chris Perez also announced that a low pressure area formed over the West Philippine Sea, located 565 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, early Saturday morning. The weather bureau is expected to give updates on this LPA as well.

Meanwhile, sea travel remains risky on Saturday.

Rough to very rough seas due to Agaton

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1

northern and eastern coastal waters of Northern Samar

Rough to very rough seas due to the northeasterly surface windflow

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; small vessels advised not to sail, larger vessels alerted against big waves

northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon (Batanes, Babuyan Islands, northern coast of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte)

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

The northeasterly surface windflow is also causing rain in Northern Luzon on Saturday, particularly in these provinces:

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Apayao

Kalinga

Abra

Ilocos Norte

The other parts of Luzon which are not affected by either Agaton or the northeasterly surface windflow only have isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. – Rappler.com