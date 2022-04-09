Tropical Depression Agaton slightly intensifies

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Depression Agaton inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 9, 2022, 4:30 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Agaton slightly intensified on Saturday afternoon, April 9, while staying over the eastern seaboard of Eastern Visayas.

Agaton’s maximum sustained winds increased from 45 kilometers per hour to 55 km/h, while its gustiness is now up to 70 km/h from the previous 55 km/h.

Agaton is expected to strengthen further into a tropical storm within the next 12 to 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin on Saturday.

The tropical depression was last spotted 130 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, slowly moving northeast.

Here is PAGASA’s rainfall forecast for Agaton as of 5 pm on Saturday:

Saturday, April 9, until Sunday morning, April 10

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

Sunday morning, April 10, until Monday morning, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Mindanao

The same areas remain under Signal No. 1 as of 5 pm on Saturday. These areas are experiencing strong winds which pose “minimal to minor threat to life and property”:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Siargao Island

Bucas Grande Island

With Agaton set to intensify into a tropical storm, PAGASA said there is a “moderate likelihood” of parts of Eastern Visayas and Caraga being placed under Signal No. 2.

