Signal Nos. 1, 2 up in more areas due to Tropical Storm Agaton

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signals late Sunday afternoon, April 10, due to Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi), which continues to move slowly off Eastern Visayas.
Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Lawaan, Eastern Samar, inching westward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin.
The tropical storm continues to have maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
Here are the areas covered by tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm on Sunday:
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property
- central and southern parts of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General MacArthur, Hernani, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)
- central and southern parts of Samar (San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Daram, Zumarraga, Talalora, Santa Rita, Basey, Marabut, San Sebastian)
- Biliran
- northern and eastern parts of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City, Santa Fe, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, MacArthur, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Javier, La Paz, Julita, Burauen)
- northern part of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property
- southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
- rest of Eastern Samar
- rest of Samar
- Northern Samar
- rest of Leyte,
- Southern Leyte
- northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island
- eastern part of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)
- Surigao del Norte
- rest of Dinagat Islands
Aside from strong winds, the rain brought by Agaton could trigger more floods and landslides.
Sunday, April 10
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Eastern Visayas
- Cebu
- Bohol
- Dinagat Islands
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Albay
- Catanduanes
- Romblon
- rest of Visayas
- Surigao del Norte
- Agusan del Norte
- Northern Mindanao
Monday, April 11
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Eastern Visayas
- northern part of Negros Occidental
- northern part of Negros Oriental
- northeastern part of Iloilo
- northeastern part of Capiz
- Cebu
- Bohol
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Romblon
- rest of Visayas
PAGASA expects Agaton to move erratically or remain almost stationary in the eastern part of Leyte as well as in the southern part of Samar Island and its coastal waters until early Tuesday, April 12.
More details to follow. – Rappler.com