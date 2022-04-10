Signal Nos. 1, 2 up in more areas due to Tropical Storm Agaton

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 10, 2022, 5 pm.

Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) is over the coastal waters of Lawaan, Eastern Samar, late Sunday afternoon, April 10, still lingering in the area

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signals late Sunday afternoon, April 10, due to Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi), which continues to move slowly off Eastern Visayas.

Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Lawaan, Eastern Samar, inching westward, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 pm bulletin.

The tropical storm continues to have maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

Here are the areas covered by tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 pm on Sunday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property

central and southern parts of Eastern Samar (Dolores, Maslog, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City, Maydolong, Balangkayan, Llorente, General MacArthur, Hernani, Balangiga, Lawaan, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Salcedo, Mercedes, Guiuan)

central and southern parts of Samar (San Jose de Buan, San Jorge, Tarangnan, Catbalogan City, Jiabong, Motiong, Paranas, Hinabangan, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Daram, Zumarraga, Talalora, Santa Rita, Basey, Marabut, San Sebastian)

Biliran

northern and eastern parts of Leyte (Leyte, Capoocan, Carigara, Barugo, San Miguel, Babatngon, Tacloban City, Alangalang, Tunga, Jaro, Kananga, Ormoc City, Santa Fe, Palo, Pastrana, Dagami, Tanauan, Tabontabon, Tolosa, Dulag, Mayorga, MacArthur, Abuyog, Mahaplag, Javier, La Paz, Julita, Burauen)

northern part of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property

southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Northern Samar

rest of Leyte,

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bantayan Islands, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan) including Camotes Island

eastern part of Bohol (Buenavista, Danao, Dagohoy, Pilar, Guindulman, Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)

Surigao del Norte

rest of Dinagat Islands

Aside from strong winds, the rain brought by Agaton could trigger more floods and landslides.

Sunday, April 10

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

Eastern Visayas

Cebu

Bohol

Dinagat Islands

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Albay

Catanduanes

Romblon

rest of Visayas

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Northern Mindanao

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Sorsogon

Masbate

Eastern Visayas

northern part of Negros Occidental

northern part of Negros Oriental

northeastern part of Iloilo

northeastern part of Capiz

Cebu

Bohol

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Romblon

rest of Visayas

PAGASA expects Agaton to move erratically or remain almost stationary in the eastern part of Leyte as well as in the southern part of Samar Island and its coastal waters until early Tuesday, April 12.

