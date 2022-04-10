Tropical Storm Agaton intensifies further ahead of Eastern Samar landfall

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Storm Agaton inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 10, 2022, 8 am.

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Storm Agaton intensified further early Sunday morning, April 10, as it was about to make landfall over the southeastern part of Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in a bulletin released shortly before 9 am that Agaton already has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

The tropical storm previously had maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 80 km/h.

Agaton was still located over the coastal waters of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, continuing to move west northwest at 10 km/h. After it hits land, there is a possibility that it may be downgraded back to a tropical depression.

PAGASA reiterated that scattered to widespread floods and landslides could occur. Below is the weather bureau’s rainfall forecast for the tropical storm as of 8 am on Sunday.

Sunday, April 10

Heavy to intense rain, with at times torrential rain

Eastern Visayas

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Surigao del Norte

Agusan del Norte

Bohol

Cebu

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

Albay

Catanduanes

Romblon

rest of Caraga

Northern Mindanao

rest of Visayas

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

northern part of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Masbate

Sorsogon

rest of Visayas

rest of Caraga

More areas were placed under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 8 am on Sunday.

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property

southern part of Eastern Samar (Guiuan, Mercedes, Salcedo, Quinapondan, Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan, General MacArthur, Hernani, Llorente, Balangkayan, Maydolong, Borongan City)

southern part of Samar (Marabut, Basey, Calbiga, Pinabacdao, Villareal, Santa Rita)

northeastern part of Leyte (Babatngon, Tacloban City, Palo, Tanauan, Tolosa)

northern part of Dinagat Islands (Loreto, Tubajon)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Northern Samar

Biliran

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, Tabogon, Borbon) including Camotes Islands

Surigao del Norte

rest of Dinagat Islands

PAGASA said Agaton is expected to move erratically or stay almost stationary over the southern part of Samar Island and its coastal waters until early Tuesday, April 12.

Then the tropical storm could turn east southeast or east by mid-Tuesday as it interacts with the incoming Tropical Storm Malakas, which remains outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

PAGASA said earlier on Sunday that Malakas was located 1,790 kilometers east of Mindanao, moving northwest at 25 km/h. It could enter PAR on Tuesday and would be given the local name Basyang.

Malakas’ maximum sustained winds were at 85 km/h, with gustiness of up to 105 km/h, before dawn on Sunday. It is expected to strengthen into a severe tropical storm on Sunday, and then into a typhoon on Sunday evening or Monday morning, April 11.

Malakas or Basyang is not expected to directly affect the weather in the Philippines, but it will influence Agaton’s movement. As Malakas interacts with Agaton, the latter is projected to weaken into a remnant low and get absorbed by Malakas late Tuesday or early Wednesday, April 13.

Sea travel remains risky on Sunday.

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

At 5 am on Sunday, the Philippine Coast Guard Station Sorsogon suspended all trips of vessels going to Eastern Samar, Samar, Northern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Camotes Islands. – Rappler.com