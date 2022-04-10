Intense rain to persist as Tropical Storm Agaton continues moving slowly

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no let-up in the rain for areas affected by Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) on Monday, April 11, with the tropical cyclone continuing to move slowly in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas.
Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte, before dawn on Monday, slowly moving west northwest, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).
The tropical storm still has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.
Agaton had made landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10.
PAGASA maintained its rainfall forecast for Monday as well as Tuesday, April 12, advising residents to watch out for more floods and landslides.
Monday, April 11
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Eastern Visayas
- northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands
- Masbate
- Sorsogon
- Catanduanes
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Dinagat Islands
- rest of Visayas
- rest of Bicol
- Oriental Mindoro
- Marinduque
- Romblon
Tuesday, April 12
Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain
- Sorsogon
- Masbate
- Eastern Visayas
Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain
- Dinagat Islands
- rest of Visayas
- Romblon
These are the areas remaining under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Monday:
Signal No. 2
Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property
- southern part of Eastern Samar (Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan)
- southern part of Samar (Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Talalora, Santa Rita, Pinabacdao, Basey, Marabut)
- Biliran
- northern part of Leyte (Dulag, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Tabontabon, Carigara, Capoocan, Barugo, Tunga, Alangalang, Pastrana, Tanauan, Palo, Tolosa, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, San Miguel, Babatngon, Leyte, Calubian)
Signal No. 1
Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property
- southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)
- rest of Eastern Samar
- rest of Samar
- Northern Samar
- rest of Leyte
- Southern Leyte
- northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tuburan, Asturias) including Bantayan and Camotes Island
- eastern part of Bohol (Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)
- Surigao del Norte
- Dinagat Islands
From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, Agaton is expected to make a loop while in the vicinity of the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar, essentially starting to move away from land. It may also weaken into a tropical depression during this period “due to the frictional effects of land on its circulation,” PAGASA said.
Agaton would then emerge over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as it begins to interact with the incoming Severe Tropical Storm Malakas. This interaction may result in Agaton further weakening into a remnant low by Wednesday evening, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.
Malakas was located 1,405 kilometers east of Mindanao before dawn on Monday, still moving west northwest at 15 km/h. It is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, and would be given the local name Basyang.
Malakas continues to have maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. But it is likely to intensify into a typhoon by Monday evening, around the same time of its entry into PAR, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
While Malakas or Basyang is likely to influence Agaton’s movement, it is not seen to make landfall and will have no direct effect on weather in the Philippines. It is expected to leave PAR late Tuesday or early Wednesday.
Sea travel remains risky on Monday.
Rough to very rough seas
Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels
- seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2
Moderate to rough seas
Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels
- remaining seaboards of the Philippines
Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR was located 240 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, before dawn on Monday.
The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, but it is affecting Palawan. – Rappler.com