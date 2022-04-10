Intense rain to persist as Tropical Storm Agaton continues moving slowly

TROPICAL CYCLONES. Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility and Severe Tropical Storm Malakas outside PAR, as of April 11, 2022, 5 am.

Eastern Visayas, parts of Cebu, and some provinces in Bicol will have the heaviest rainfall from Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) on Monday, April 11

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no let-up in the rain for areas affected by Tropical Storm Agaton (Megi) on Monday, April 11, with the tropical cyclone continuing to move slowly in the vicinity of Eastern Visayas.

Agaton was last spotted over the coastal waters of Tanauan, Leyte, before dawn on Monday, slowly moving west northwest, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The tropical storm still has maximum sustained winds of 65 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

Agaton had made landfall in Calicoan Island in Guiuan, Eastern Samar, at 7:30 am on Sunday, April 10.

PAGASA maintained its rainfall forecast for Monday as well as Tuesday, April 12, advising residents to watch out for more floods and landslides.

Monday, April 11

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Eastern Visayas

northern and central parts of Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Masbate

Sorsogon

Catanduanes

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Dinagat Islands

rest of Visayas

rest of Bicol

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Tuesday, April 12

Moderate to heavy rain, with at times intense rain

Sorsogon

Masbate

Eastern Visayas

Light to moderate rain, with at times heavy rain

Dinagat Islands

rest of Visayas

Romblon

These are the areas remaining under tropical cyclone wind signals as of 5 am on Monday:

Signal No. 2

Gale-force winds; minor to moderate threat to life and property

southern part of Eastern Samar (Giporlos, Balangiga, Lawaan)

southern part of Samar (Daram, Zumarraga, Villareal, Talalora, Santa Rita, Pinabacdao, Basey, Marabut)

Biliran

northern part of Leyte (Dulag, Julita, Dagami, Jaro, Tabontabon, Carigara, Capoocan, Barugo, Tunga, Alangalang, Pastrana, Tanauan, Palo, Tolosa, Santa Fe, Tacloban City, San Miguel, Babatngon, Leyte, Calubian)

Signal No. 1

Strong winds; minimal to minor threat to life and property

southern part of Masbate (Dimasalang, Palanas, Cataingan, Pio V. Corpuz, Esperanza, Placer, Cawayan)

rest of Eastern Samar

rest of Samar

Northern Samar

rest of Leyte

Southern Leyte

northeastern part of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Tuburan, Asturias) including Bantayan and Camotes Island

eastern part of Bohol (Candijay, Mabini, Alicia, Ubay, San Miguel, President Carlos P. Garcia, Trinidad, Bien Unido, Talibon, Jetafe)

Surigao del Norte

Dinagat Islands

From Monday to Tuesday afternoon, Agaton is expected to make a loop while in the vicinity of the northeastern part of Leyte and the southern parts of Samar and Eastern Samar, essentially starting to move away from land. It may also weaken into a tropical depression during this period “due to the frictional effects of land on its circulation,” PAGASA said.

Agaton would then emerge over the Philippine Sea by Tuesday evening as it begins to interact with the incoming Severe Tropical Storm Malakas. This interaction may result in Agaton further weakening into a remnant low by Wednesday evening, April 13, as it gets absorbed by Malakas.

Malakas was located 1,405 kilometers east of Mindanao before dawn on Monday, still moving west northwest at 15 km/h. It is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday evening or Tuesday morning, and would be given the local name Basyang.

Malakas continues to have maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h. But it is likely to intensify into a typhoon by Monday evening, around the same time of its entry into PAR, then reach a peak intensity of 155 km/h late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

While Malakas or Basyang is likely to influence Agaton’s movement, it is not seen to make landfall and will have no direct effect on weather in the Philippines. It is expected to leave PAR late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Sea travel remains risky on Monday.

Rough to very rough seas

Waves 2.8 to 4.5 meters high; conditions risky for most vessels

seaboards of areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2

Moderate to rough seas

Waves 1.2 to 3.4 meters high; conditions risky for small vessels

remaining seaboards of the Philippines

Meanwhile, the low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR was located 240 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, before dawn on Monday.

The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression, but it is affecting Palawan. – Rappler.com