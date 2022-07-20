FALSE: Ant bites increase blood circulation

There is absolutely no evidence nor scientific studies that support this claim, and ant bites may cause allergic reactions only

At a glance

Claim: Ant bites increase blood circulation and the production of red blood cells.

Ant bites increase blood circulation and the production of red blood cells. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: There is absolutely no evidence or scientific studies that support this claim. Ant bites may cause allergic reactions only.

There is absolutely no evidence or scientific studies that support this claim. Ant bites may cause allergic reactions only. Why we fact checked this: Several copy-pasted posts are circulating on social media with the false claim and have reached thousands of reactions and shares.

Complete details

Since January, several posts containing the claim that ant bites increase blood circulation have been repeatedly circulating on social media, reaching thousands of reactions and shares.

According to these posts, ant bites may also increase the production of red blood cells.

This is false.

There is absolutely no evidence or scientific studies that support this claim. Ant bites have been found to only cause allergic reactions and skin irritations.

There are many proven ways to improve blood circulation and red blood cell or hemoglobin production, including exercise and eating foods high in iron.

None of these ways include anything close to ant bites. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.