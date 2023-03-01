FACT CHECK: Caritas Philippines says no to Kaliwa Dam

Caritas Philippines’ 2021 statement in support of the House of Representatives’ cease-and-desist order against Kaliwa Dam Project is altered to appear they support the project

Claim: Caritas Philippines, in a Facebook post, supports the Kaliwa Dam Project.

Rating: ALTERED PHOTO

Why we fact-checked this: The page behind the claim has 2,119 followers as of writing. The post, which misrepresents the position of Caritas, implies that opposition to such a development project is an act of terrorism.

The facts: Caritas Philippines, in a statement on Facebook, clarified that they are against the Kaliwa Dam Project – contrary to the claim made by the altered photo.

Caritas Philippines is the humanitarian, development, and advocacy arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

The altered photo originally came from the organization’s statement last June 10, 2021 on the House of Representatives’ issuance of a cease-and-desist order against the project proponent. In the statement, the organization affirmed they are against what is touted as “inclusive development” which the project supposedly provides.

Obviously edited: The text “WE SUPPORT KALIWA DAM PROJECT” was added to the altered photo, with its font style looking obviously different from the original text. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

