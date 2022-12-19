FACT CHECK: China, not PH, is 3rd largest trading partner of US

The Philippines is the United States' 31st largest trading partner. This ranking has remained unchanged since 2020.

Claim: The Philippines is the third largest trading partner of the United States.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 2,100 likes, 197 comments, and 35,000 views as of writing.

Not in top 10: According to the latest records of the International Trade Administration (ITA) of the United States Department of Commerce and the United States Census Bureau, the Philippines is not among the top 10 largest trading partners of the US.

The following are the top 10 largest trading partners of the US, as of October 2022. Clearly, no Philippines on that list. The country only ranks 31st.

Canada Mexico China Japan Germany South Korea Vietnam United Kingdom India Taiwan

According to the US Department of State and Office of the United States Trade Representative, the Philippines also had the same ranking in 2020 and 2021. Nothing has changed. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com

