LIST: Agreements signed by Marcos, Tamim during Qatar emir’s state visit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

STATE VISIT. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomes Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to the Malacañang on April 22, 2023.

The deals between the Philippines and Qatar cover cooperation in areas of anti-human trafficking, labor, business, tourism, youth, and sports

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed nine agreements with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during their meeting in Malacañang on Monday, April 22.

The Emir arrived in Manila on Sunday, April 21, for his two-day state visit.

The deals are as follows:

Agreement between the Philippines and Qatar on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in the field of sports

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in the field of youth

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in combating human trafficking

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar in the field of tourism and business events

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates

Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Memorandum of understanding between the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Play Video

Qatar is among the top five leading destinations of overseas Filipino workers, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority report released in October 2023.

Malacañang said the Middle East country is second home to 242,609 Filipinos, and remittances to the Philippines from Qatar totaled $895 million in 2022. – Rappler.com