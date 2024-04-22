LIST: Agreements signed by Marcos, Tamim during Qatar emir’s state visit

SUMMARY
MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed nine agreements with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during their meeting in Malacañang on Monday, April 22.
The Emir arrived in Manila on Sunday, April 21, for his two-day state visit.
The deals are as follows:
- Agreement between the Philippines and Qatar on the waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special or official passports
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in the field of sports
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in the field of youth
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on cooperation in combating human trafficking
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on technical cooperation and capacity-building on climate change
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar in the field of tourism and business events
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines and Qatar on mutual recognition of seafarers’ certificates
- Memorandum of understanding between the Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry
- Memorandum of understanding between the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Qatar is among the top five leading destinations of overseas Filipino workers, according to a Philippine Statistics Authority report released in October 2023.
Malacañang said the Middle East country is second home to 242,609 Filipinos, and remittances to the Philippines from Qatar totaled $895 million in 2022. – Rappler.com
