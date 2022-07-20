FALSE: Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops cures glaucoma

The Philippine Food and Drug Administration already published a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops in 2018

Claim: Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops cures glaucoma.

FALSE The facts: Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops is not a registered product with the Philippine Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA published a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops in 2018.

Complete details

A post on July 16, by the Facebook page “DOC APO 06” claims that Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops cures glaucoma.

This is false.

Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) list of approved food and drug products.

The FDA also published a public health warning against the purchase and consumption of Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops in 2018. The FDA said that Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops has not gone through their quality and safety evaluation process.

The Mayo Clinic said that contrary to Dok Apo Healing Wonder Drops’ claim that it can cure and remove the disease, the damage caused by glaucoma cannot be reversed and treatments can only slow it down.



This is supported by the American Academy of Opthalmology (AAO), which said that glaucoma damages the eye’s optic nerves that cannot be repaired, and treatments for the disease only stop further damage to the optic nerves.



The AAO explained that eye drop treatments for glaucoma lower the eye pressure to stop it from further damaging the optic nerves. Laser surgery treatment for glaucoma adjusts the eye’s drainage angle for proper fluid flow and reduced eye pressure. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



