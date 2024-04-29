FACT CHECK: Chavit Singson not endorsing unregistered joint pain cure

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

A video of Singson supposedly promoting the product is altered. The video originated from Singson's public apology regarding his illegal use of the EDSA bus lane on April 8.

Claim: Former Ilocos Sur governor Luis “Chavit” Singson is endorsing a supplement that claims to cure joint pain.

Rating: False

Why we fact-checked this: The post bearing the claim has gained 3,000 reactions, 443 comments, and 608 shares as of writing.

It came from a Facebook page posing as an account of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, which has 1,200 followers.

The video shows Singson seemingly attesting to the effectiveness of the joint pain cure, saying that he felt better after taking the supplement for two weeks. The product, according to the video, was recommended by medical content creator Dr. Alvin Francisco.

The post directs the public to a website where they can buy a product called MaxiFlex. This website displays the logo of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and features a supposed interview of Vergeire with talk show host Boy Abunda, vouching for the said product.

The facts: The video of Singson endorsing supplements for arthritis and joint pain is manipulated.

The altered video originated from the former governor’s public apology regarding his illegal use of the EDSA bus lane on April 8. Nowhere in the 2:11-minute video did the Ilocos Sur businessman endorse any product. A closer look at the altered video also shows that Singson’s mouth movements appear unnatural.

Similarly, Vergeire did not endorse any health product in her interview with Abunda on January 28, 2023.

In a previous article, Rappler also debunked the claim that Dr. Alvin Francisco is endorsing MaxiFlex.

ALSO ON RAPPLER

Unregistered with FDA: The FDA does not list MaxiFlex among its registered drug or cosmetic products.

Past fact-checks: Rappler has fact-checked various health-related claims touting the treatment and prevention of ailments like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. These misleading posts typically include the names or photographs of celebrities and medical professionals:

– James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to the #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.