DSWD does not have any scholarship program for indigent students

According to the DSWD, they offer indigent students only educational assistance, not a scholarship program

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will offer a scholarship program for elementary, high school, and college students. Students will receive a P6,500 cash allowance, a laptop, mobile phone, and school supplies. Mothers will also receive a P7,000 monthly allowance.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: As of writing, the post containing the claim attracted more than 1,500 reactions and comments and more than 6,000 shares on Facebook.

The bottom line: According to DSWD, they don’t have any scholarship programs, but only educational assistance for indigent students. An email from the DSWD on Sunday, August 14, confirmed that the department does not have a scholarship program as of the moment.

In an information video posted by DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo last Saturday, August 13, he mentioned that the amount of educational assistance may vary depending on which student is applying.

Elementary school students can get P1,000, while high school students can get P2,000. Senior high school students can get a P3,000-assistance, while vocational and college students can get P4,000.

Elementary, high school, and senior high school students can apply for educational assistance once in every school year, while college students can apply every semester.

Safety net: This educational assistance is part of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program of DSWD. The program is a “safety net” to “support individuals and families” from “unexpected crisis situations.” Medical, burial, and transportation assistance are also being given under the AICS program.

Unofficial page: The claim was posted by a page named “DSWD 4ps Update,” which is unaffiliated with the DSWD. – Erick Prynze Sazon/Rappler.com



