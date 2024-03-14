FACT CHECK: Post on job vacancies not from official DSWD page

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development advises the public to visit only its official website and social media accounts for legitimate news and announcements

Claim: The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) posted a job advertisement for various positions in the agency.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in a Facebook post by the page “DS WD” in the group “DSWD Online Tulong 10k Assistance (Ayuda),” which has 120,300 members.

The post claims that the DSWD is hiring data encoders, interviewers, and parent leaders. Interested applicants are instructed to submit their applications through the link provided in the caption of the post.

The facts: The post advertising job openings came from a fake DSWD page. During a Facebook Live session on March 10, DSWD Traditional Media Service Director Aldrine Fermin flagged a particular Facebook page disseminating false information regarding job openings and other programs purportedly implemented by the agency.

In a public advisory on March 7, the social welfare department said the “DS WD” Facebook page is not affiliated with the department and is operating without its authorization.

“Ang naturang page ay gumagamit ng identidad ng DSWD nang walang pahintulot at nagpapakalat ng mga misleading content patungkol sa programa at serbisyo ng kagawaran pati na rin ng ibang ahensya,” the post read.

(The said page uses the identity of the DSWD without permission and spreads misleading content regarding the programs and services of the department as well as those of other agencies.)

Fermin and DSWD Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Romel Lopez called on Facebook owner Meta to take decisive action in removing fake pages. They also reminded the public to exercise caution and rely only on credible sources of information.

Data privacy risk: The supposed job application link does not redirect to the official DSWD website or any Philippine government website but to a blog.

The fake application link and job hiring post may be a phishing scam. Some social media users have provided their personal information in the comments section of the fake post, putting them at risk of having their personal information stolen. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Debunked: Rappler has debunked similar fake links and posts from pages posing as the DSWD:

Official news: For updates on job openings at the DSWD, refer to the agency’s official website. Legitimate information on the DSWD’s programs and services can also be found on its social media accounts on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and YouTube. – Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza/Rappler.com



Chinie Ann Jocel R. Mendoza is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

