FACT CHECK: Posts on PNP job openings for K to 12 graduates are fake

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

To become a uniformed member of the Philippine National Police, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree and be between the ages of 21 and 30

Claim: The Philippine National Police (PNP) is hiring K to 12 graduates, as well as those who have earned at least 72 units in college. Applications are accepted through a link provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post bearing the claim has gained 1,000 reactions, 705 comments, and more than 5,400 shares as of writing.

Displaying the official logo of the PNP, the supposed job ad states that there is no age limit for applicants and mentions a monthly salary of P48,600. The post also contains an application link.

The facts: The PNP job advertisements circulating on social media are fake.

These posts have been flagged by the Police Community Affairs and Development Group (PCADG) of Cordillera, Central Luzon, and Mimaropa.

“Do not immediately believe in fake news and be careful about sharing unconfirmed information on social media,” the PCADG regional offices said in separate Facebook posts.

Fake link: The misleading post came from a fake Facebook page of the Professional Regulation Commission. Upon clicking the supposed application link, users are redirected to a blog site, not to the official website of the PNP. Providing sensitive personal information through these fake links may put users at risk of falling victim to phishing attacks. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

Qualifications: While the fake job post did not state any specific position, the PNP requires those applying to become a uniformed member to have a college diploma, contrary to the claim. Applicants must also be between the ages of 21 and 30, according to PNP guidelines.

Qualifications for non-uniformed personnel, meanwhile, vary depending on the position. In a March 2023 notice of vacancy, for instance, some administrative aide positions are open to high school graduates or those who have completed at least two years of college studies. (FACT CHECK: Link for ‘PNP Non-Uniformed Personnel’ application is fake)

For legitimate updates from the PNP, refer to its official website and accounts on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter). – James Patrick Cruz/Rappler.com

