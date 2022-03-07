FALSE: Ex-Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna joins military in fight against Russia

Lenna herself clarifies she has not joined the military, and what she's holding in the Instagram photo is an airsoft gun

Claim: Former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna has decided to join the military to fight against invading Russian forces.

FALSE Why we fact-checked this: A Facebook page called Kami.com.ph and TV network GMA posted articles, saying she is taking up arms to join the battle against Russia.

This is the case with , former Ukrainian beauty queen.

Several social media posts, including those from the GMA TV network and showbiz page PEP.ph, claimed that former Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Lenna had joined the armed forces to fight invading Russian forces. They used her Instagram photo where she is wearing tactical gear and holding a gun.

Since the post only contained two hashtags: #standwithukraine and #handsoffukraine, people assumed she went to join the battle.

This claim is false.

Lenna herself clarified that she is not part of Ukraine’s military days after her photo went viral.

In an Instagram video posted on March 1, Lenna said, “I am not military, just a woman, just normal human.”

She also clarified that what she was holding in the Instagram photo was an airsoft gun. Looking further back at her Instagram posts showed she had made numerous posts about her airsoft hobby.

She also explained that her photo only meant to inspire people.

“I don’t do any propaganda, except showing that our woman of Ukraine [are] strong, confident and powerful,” Lenna added. – Ahikam Pasion/Rappler.com

