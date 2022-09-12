Goutto effervescent tablet does not treat gout

Goutto effervescent tablet is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drug products in the Philippines, US, and Japan

Claim: Goutto, a registered effervescent tablet under the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), treats gout.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim has 797,000 views, 933 shares, and 1,900 comments, as of writing.

The bottom line: Goutto is not registered in the list of drug products approved by the Food and Drug Administration both in the Philippines and the US, and even by the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency of Japan.

No cure for gout: According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, there is no cure for gout, but one can effectively treat and manage the condition with medication and self-management strategies.

Pain can be managed: CDC also noted that one can only manage the pain of a flare by taking nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like ibuprofen, steroids, and the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine.

Furthermore, one can also prevent future flares and manage gout conditions by changing one’s diet and lifestyle, eating less purine-rich food which increase uric acid in the body, losing weight, and limiting alcohol intake.

Purine-rich foods: Foods high in purines are red meat, organ meat, and some types of seafood, such as anchovies, sardines, mussels, scallops, trout, and tuna. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com



