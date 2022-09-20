Mecaricin does not treat throat problems

Mecaricin is not on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved drug products in the Philippines, US, and Vietnam

Claim: Mecaricin cures throat problems, including pharyngitis, tonsillitis, and dry cough.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video containing the claim has 670,000 views, 1,403 shares, and 1,800 comments as of writing.

The bottom line: Mecaricin is neither registered nor part of the list of drug products approved by the Food and Drug Administration both in the Philippines and the US, and even by the Ministry of Health in Vietnam.

According to the Johns Hopkins website, pharyngitis and tonsillitis are infections that are caused by inflammation which may be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi, parasites, or cigarette smoking.

Treatment varies depending on the cause. If it is a bacterial infection, antibiotics may help. If it is a viral infection, antibiotics will not help and should not be used. Treatment may include pain relievers, increased fluid intake, throat lozenges, and gargling with warm salt water.

Dry cough, on the other hand, will need treatment depending on what is causing the cough. The Cleveland Clinic says in their website that over-the-counter cough medicines are not usually helpful in treating the same ailment. However, they listed the following at-home remedies which can help soothe the throat:

Drinking plenty of fluids to stay hydrated

Sucking on cough drops or hard candies

Taking a spoonful of honey

Using a humidifier

Contacting healthcare providers is advised if the sore throat is severe and includes trouble swallowing, drooling, neck swelling, coughing with blood, wheezing, sudden and unexplained chest pains, and if the condition persists. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

