‘Thuốc Xịt Viêm Xoang’ does not treat sinusitis

'Thuốc Xịt Viêm Xoang' Sinusitis Spray is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved medical device products

Claim: A sinusitis spray packaged as Vietnamese (Thuốc Xịt Viêm Xoang) treats sinusitis.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has over 10,000 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Not FDA Approved: A sinusitis spray known as Thuốc Xịt Viêm Xoang in Vietnamese is not on the Philippine Food and Drug Administration’s list of approved medical device products.

What is sinusitis? According to the United Kingdom National Health Service (NHS) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC), sinusitis is the swelling of the sinuses usually caused by infection.

Common triggers: The US CDC says that a previous cold, seasonal allergies, and exposure to smoke are common factors that can trigger sinusitis. The US CDC also says that sinusitis can be caused by a weak immune system or even structural problems in the sinus like nasal polyps.

Medication commonly not needed: According to the NHS, mild sinusitis heals on its own and it usually clears up within two to three weeks.

Treatments available : According to the NHS and US CDC, the following treatments can be used to treat sinusitis, depending on severity:

For mild sinusitis, the NHS says that taking plenty of rest and fluids can treat sinusitis. Taking painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen and avoiding allergens can also treat sinusitis.

the NHS says that taking plenty of rest and fluids can treat sinusitis. Taking painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen and avoiding allergens can also treat sinusitis. For severe or chronic sinusitis, the NHS recommends consulting a physician or an Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) specialist who could recommend legitimate and safe steroid nasal sprays, antihistamines, and antibiotics. Surgery for sinusitis called functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) is also an option for chronic sinusitis.

Consult doctors first: Both the NHS and the US CDC remind the public to consult doctors first before buying over-the-counter medicines and medical devices.

– Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.