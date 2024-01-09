FACT CHECK: No discount codes for Dior bags at Ayala Center Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The supposed announcement promoting the French luxury bags comes from a fake Facebook page misrepresenting itself as Ayala Center Cebu

Claim: Ayala Center Cebu is currently offering 66% discount codes for Lady Dior My ABCDior bags. Interested buyers can purchase the products through a link to Dior’s online store provided in a Facebook post.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: A Facebook post containing the claim has garnered 830 reactions, 170 comments, and 94 shares as of writing. Based on the comments in the post, some individuals believe the promotional sale is legitimate.

Several users have tagged their Facebook friends and contacts, presumably to make them aware of the promo. There are also comments from suspicious dummy accounts, which seem to be from foreigners, mentioning other contacts.

The post is styled as an apology letter from Ayala Center Cebu for a supposed “overload phenomenon” at its Dior store, where customers allegedly queued for two hours but were unable to avail themselves of the promo.

The post claims that the discount codes for the Dior bags may be redeemed by 300 customers. It also included a link to the purported Dior online shop, along with photos of the Dior store at Ayala Center Cebu and the discounted bag priced at P4,599.

The program is supposedly applicable throughout Malaysia until January 12.

The facts: Jeanette Japzon, corporate communications and digital manager at Ayala Land Inc., confirmed to Rappler in a text message that the announcement for the supposed promotion did not come from Ayala Center Cebu.

Fake page: The misleading post came from a fake account posing as the Ayala Center Cebu shopping mall.

The fake account only has 55 likes and 70 followers, whereas the official Ayala Center Cebu Facebook page has 294,000 likes and 305,000 followers. The official page also contains a link to the Ayala Malls website.

Japzon said they have already reported the fake page to Meta, Facebook’s parent company.

Dubious details: The Facebook post advertising the supposed sale also contains several dubious details. While it claims the promotion was posted by Ayala Center Cebu and included photos of the Dior bag priced in Philippine pesos, it said that the sale was applicable in Malaysia, not the Philippines.

The supposed link to the online store does not lead to the official Dior website but to a different page that slightly altered the website address to make it look legitimate. The order page asks for sensitive information, likely as a phishing attempt. (READ: Phishing 101: How to spot and avoid phishing)

It is also highly unlikely that the discounted bag retails for only P4,599. In the US store, the price for the small Lady Dior My ABCDior bag starts at $6,000 (around P334,000).

Similar posts: Rappler has previously published several articles on supposed promotional sales from fake pages:

– Wenilyn Sabalo/Rappler.com

Wenilyn Sabalo is an Aries Rufo Journalism Fellow for 2023-2024.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.