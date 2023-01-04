FACT CHECK: No DOH bulletin on upper respiratory infection in China

The Department of Health says the bulletin warning the public against an upper respiratory infection in China did not come from them

Claim: The Department of Health (DOH), through a bulletin, warns the public against the spread of an upper respiratory infection in China.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim is being shared across Facebook and messaging platforms.

The bottom line: In a Facebook post on January 3, the DOH itself debunked the fake bulletin about an upper respiratory infection in China.

The department clarified that the bulletin being circulated did not come from any of its verified platforms.

Nonetheless, the DOH reminded the public that any disease can be prevented by practicing healthy habits such as proper diet and exercise. The DOH post added that respiratory diseases can be avoided too by putting in place layers of protection such as sanitation, masking, social distancing, good ventilation, and vaccination. – Ailla Dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.