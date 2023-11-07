FACT CHECK: No new super typhoon to make ‘sure landfall’ in PH up until this week

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PAGASA’s public weather forecast issued at 4 am on November 7, said that easterlies causes rainshowers in different parts of the country

Claim: A super typhoon will hit land in the Philippines, an alleged weather news update YouTube channel said in a video published on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video was posted by Balitang Pinas, a YouTube channel that has 560,000 subscribers. As of writing, the video has over 15,190 views and 337 likes.

What the post says: The video’s title bears the claim: “Bagong bagyo, super typhoon agad! Sure landfall | Latest Weather Update! Nov 3, 2023”

(New typhoon, already a super typhoon! Sure landfall. Latest Weather Update! November 3, 2023.)

The facts: According to the latest public weather forecast of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 4 am on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, no tropical cyclone will enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this week.

PAGASA’s weather forecast also said that the easterlies, warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, causes rainshowers in different parts of southern Luzon, eastern Visayas, and northern Mindanao.

On the day the false video was posted on November 3, PAGASA’s 4 pm forecast also did not mention any super typhoon entering the PAR, but instead said that the scattered rain showers felt in the northern area of North Luzon were caused by shear lines.

Outdated audio: The misleading video used an outdated audio from a weather report of PAGASA posted on the bureau’s Facebook page on November 1, 2023.

Previous fact checks: Rappler has debunked false claims from the same channel pretending to provide weather news and updates:

Official news: For official weather updates, refer to PAGASA’s official website, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and YouTube accounts. Get updates too via Rappler’s Philippine weather page. – Larry Chavez/Rappler.com

Larry Chavez is a Rappler Intern, under the Research Unit. He is a fourth year Communication Research student at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Sta. Mesa Manila.

This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here. Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.