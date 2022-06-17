FALSE: Pfizer does not produce the Comirnaty vaccine

Comirnaty vaccine and Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are one and the same. The change in name has been approved by the US Food & Drug Administration.

At a glance

Claim: Pfizer does not produce the Comirnaty vaccine, which is different from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that the public uses.

Pfizer does not produce the Comirnaty vaccine, which is different from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine that the public uses. Rating: FALSE

FALSE The facts: Comirnaty vaccine and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are one and the same. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer changed the name of their COVID-19 vaccine to Comirnaty after it was approved by the US Food & Drug Administration. The CDC also said that no changes were made to the vaccine’s formula.

Comirnaty vaccine and Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are one and the same. According to the United States Centers for Disease Control, Pfizer changed the name of their COVID-19 vaccine to Comirnaty after it was approved by the US Food & Drug Administration. The CDC also said that no changes were made to the vaccine’s formula. Why we fact-checked this: The post with this claim has over 1,400 reactions, 1,100 comments, and 1,200 views on Facebook, as of writing.

Complete details

A video posted on June 11 by Facebook user Lynn Agno claims that pharmaceutical giant Pfizer does not make Comirnaty vaccines and is still using the old vaccine formula in making COVID-19 vaccines.

At the 1:12:00 timestamp of the video, Agno says, “Inadmit daw ng Pfizer na they didn’t make any Comirnaty, they are not gonna make any Comirnaty.”

The post with this claim has over 1,400 reactions, 1,100 comments, and 1,200 views on Facebook, as of writing.

This is false.

According to the US CDC website, Comirnaty is just the brand name that Pfizer gave its COVID-19 vaccine after it was approved by the FDA. The CDC says there were no changes made to the vaccine’s formula.

The name change is also published on the FDA website, which said, “On August 23, 2021, FDA announced the first approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine, and will now be marketed as Comirnaty.”

Rappler has fact-checked several posts on Agno’s two separate Facebook pages: “Lynn Channel” and “Lynn Channel Warriors of Truth.” She often posts false and misleading claims about COVID-19. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.