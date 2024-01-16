FACT CHECK: PH yet to receive corvettes from South Korea

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines is set to receive two missile corvettes from South Korea, with the first expected to be delivered by 2025, according to the Philippine Navy

Claim: The Philippine Navy has received two new warships from South Korea.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The claim was made in the title of a YouTube video, which has 5,072 views, 133 likes, and nine comments as of writing.

The video’s title says: “Nakakuha ang Philippine Navy ng dalawang bagong mabangis na bapor pandigma mula sa South Korea” (The Philippine Navy has already received two new warships from South Korea).

The bottom line: The Philippines did order two missile corvettes from South Korea, but these are still in production. Contrary to the claim, the Philippines has not yet received the warships. There are also no such announcements from the Korean embassy in the Philippines on its official Facebook page, X (formerly Twitter) page, or website.

In December 2021, the Department of National Defense signed a P28-billion contract with South Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for the acquisition of two brand-new missile corvettes for the Philippine Navy.

In November 2023, HHI officially began the construction of the missile corvettes. The first warship is expected to be delivered to the Philippines by 2025 and the second by 2026.

Modernization program: The acquisition of the two missile corvettes is part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ modernization program. The warships will be equipped with state-of-the-art weapons, sensors, and systems for anti-ship, anti-submarine, and anti-air warfare operations.

“These ships will definitely boost the naval defense capabilities of the Philippine Navy, adding value to its thrust of becoming a modern and multi-capable navy,” Navy spokesman Captain Benjo Negranza said.

South Korea and the Philippine Navy: South Korea has been involved in the modernization of the Philippine Navy for years. It has supplied the Philippine Navy with some of its most advanced warships since 2019, namely the two guided missile frigates BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) and BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151), and the Pohang-class corvette BRP Conrado Yap (PS-39).

Naval News also reported that Manila is expected to receive at least 12 vessels, including offshore patrol vessels, corvettes, and frigates, from South Korea by 2028.

Unrelated clips: The video also shows unrelated clips of different ships. One clip, shown at the video’s 28-second mark, shows the Japanese ship DDG-175 JS Myoko. The JS Myoko is a guided missile destroyer that is currently in service with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Another ship, shown at the 1:27 mark, is the French frigate FS Chevalier Paul (D621) in service with the French Navy.

Legitimate updates regarding military acquisitions made by the Philippine Navy can be found on its website, official Facebook page, and official X (formerly Twitter) page. – Katarina Ruflo/Rappler.com

Katarina Ruflo is a graduate of Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program. This fact check was reviewed by a member of Rappler’s research team and a senior editor. Learn more about Rappler’s fact-checking mentorship program here.

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.