FALSE: Russia declares war on all Western nations in July 2022

At a glance

Claim: Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared war on all Western nations, as of July 2022.

The Russian invasion on Ukraine is ongoing. European countries and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia to handle tensions, but Putin has not declared war or invaded any other countries.

Complete details

On July 15, a video made rounds on Facebook, claiming that President Putin has declared war on all Western nations.

This is false.

As of July 2022, there are no reports or announcements of Russia engaging in or declaring war on all Western nations.

The closest Putin has said about declaring war was a statement made on July 7, wherein he challenged Western countries supporting Ukraine to “try” to defeat Russia on the battlefield. Countries need to legally declare war to actually be in a state of war, not just be challenged by other countries. – Sofia Guanzon/Rappler.com

