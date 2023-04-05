FACT CHECK: Ad of unregistered thyroid drug misrepresents foreign doctors

The ad uses a video of an American doctor, and a photo of a Japanese doctor

Claim: An American doctor and Japanese doctor advertise the use of a thyroid medicine to treat thyroid tumors, goiter, hyperthyroidism, and hypothyroidism.

A clip of Dr. Jacob Goldberger, a general surgeon, is at the top of a video advertisement of Thyroid Mana, a tablet that can supposedly treat thyroid problems.

The post containing the claim redirects to a website that has an interface like the mobile version of PhilStar Global. On the website, Dr. AMANO Takihiro (sic) of the Osaka International Cancer Institute introduces the said thyroid treatment.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The post containing the claim has 259,000 views, 1,700 reactions, and 786 comments as of writing.

The facts: A 2013 clip of Health Matters, featuring Dr. Jacob Goldberger, a general surgeon from Fort Mayers, Florida, was used in the video advertisement of Thyroid Mana. Health Matters is a program of Lee Health, produced in partnership with the Lee Memorial public health system in Florida.

Goldberger in the clip, discussed goiter – what it is about, its causes, and ways it can be addressed and removed.

No medicine mentioned: The doctor did not mention any product that treats thyroid problems. He, however, said that it is important to consult a doctor to determine the cause and respond to it appropriately.

Japanese doctor: Amano, on the other hand, is not affiliated with the said institute. He is an honorary director of Sanno Medical Center, and a professor at the International University of Health and Welfare.

Amano, in fact, specializes in neurology. Thyroid problems are most often treated by endocrinologists, as the said disease is an endocrine disorder.

Unregistered product: Thyroid mana is not listed among the registered drugs of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Punishable by law: Pursuant to the FDA’s Administrative Order 2020-0017, all establishments engaged in the business of health products are required to secure a license to operate (LTO) and certificate of product registration (CPR). Violations of the said act can be penalized under Section 11 of Republic Act 9711. These do not exempt imported products. – Ailla Dela Cruz/Rappler.com

