FACT CHECK: Video shows Singapore military parade practice, not tanks bought by PH from Israel

Only one out of the 20 Israeli-made Sabrah light tanks bought by the Philippine Army arrived in 2022 while the rest are expected to arrive in early 2023

Claim: A video shows alleged Israeli military tanks bought by the Philippine government. The video says it captured the arrival of an estimated 30 tanks in the country.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The YouTube video containing the claim has over 713 views as of writing.

Taken in Singapore: The video of the military tanks was taken in Singapore, not the Philippines.

The video was first uploaded by YouTube user Tedd Jong on January 14, 2019. Jong’s video shows the Singapore Armed Forces’ mobile column practice for the 2019 National Day Parade in Singapore.

Still waiting for delivery completion: According to a Philippine News Agency (PNA) article, the Philippine Army bought 20 Sabrah light tanks manufactured by Israeli defense manufacturer Elbit Systems Land.

The PNA article said the first Sabrah light tank arrived in December 2022 and was displayed in the 87th anniversary celebration of the Armed Forces of the Philippines in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, on December 19, 2022.

The Philippine Army expects the rest of the Sabrah light tanks to be delivered in early 2023. – Lorenz Pasion/Rappler.com



