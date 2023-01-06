FACT CHECK: Video of ‘US carriers’ destroying ‘Russian oil tanks’ just a game simulation

The video featuring 'US carriers' destroying 'Russian oil tanks' takes out the 'digital combat simulation' tag at the end of the video to mislead and make a false claim

Claim: US carriers are destroying Russian oil tanks.

Rating: FALSE

Why we fact-checked this: The video posted last December 31, 2022 with 276,000 views, 2,500 reactions, and 206 shares as of writing has caused confusion online as it is being spread, coinciding with the recent Russia-Ukraine attacks.

The fact: The exact video was just a game simulation of vehicle combat that was first posted on a YouTube channel in July 2022.

The channel titled the video with a “DCS World” tag at the end, but was removed in the Facebook repost of the video. DCS stands for digital combat simulation which shows a vehicle combat simulation game.

No news about US carriers destroying Russian oil tanks has been reported recently. Read more about the Russia-Ukraine crisis here. – Ailla Dela Cruz/ Rappler.com

Keep us aware of suspicious Facebook pages, groups, accounts, websites, articles, or photos in your network by contacting us at factcheck@rappler.com. You may also report dubious claims to #FactsFirstPH tipline by messaging Rappler on Facebook or Newsbreak via Twitter direct message. You may also report through our Viber fact check chatbot. Let us battle disinformation one Fact Check at a time.