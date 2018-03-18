HELLO FEATURE MARKUP VAL:

PRONE TO ABUSE

State surveillance as a tool to silence critics

Human rights activists say that the conduct of both physical and communication surveillance is prone to abuse and is a violation of a citizen’s right to privacy. If left unchecked, it can lead to 'far worse attacks.'

BY JODESZ GAVILAN AND SOFIA TOMACRUZ

PRONE TO ABUSE

State surveillance as a tool to silence critics

Human rights activists say that the conduct of both physical and communication surveillance is prone to abuse and is a violation of a citizen’s right to privacy. If left unchecked, it can lead to 'far worse attacks.'

BY JODESZ GAVILAN AND SOFIA TOMACRUZ