Which of Marcos’ wrists is wounded, left or right? ‘We don’t have to explain’

INJURED WRIST. Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. has an injured left wrist, but critics point out the arm he was pulling out from the handshake requests of supporters was his right. Left photo from BBM Media Bureau, right photo is a screenshot from TikTok

'Kahit kanino mo gawin 'yun, para kang nagulat but it doesn't mean anything and we [would] rather not dignify the undignified way of campaigning and peddling of lies again being resorted to by some of our rivals,' says Marcos spokesperson Vic Rodriguez

“We don’t have to explain,” said Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. when asked to clarify why the presidential candidate was filmed avoiding a handshake with his right hand when the injured wrist is on his left.

“Baka nga napisil, baka nakurot, o baka nakalmot. Again I don’t have to explain it sapagkat kayo nga mismo, ikaw mismo ay nakakasaksi kung paano siya salubungin ng kanyang mga supporters at kayo rin mismo ang buhay na saksi kung paano siya makitungo sa kanyang mga supporters. We don’t have to explain that two or three second video purposely being circulated obviously by our rival,” Rodriguez told reporters on Monday, February 21.

(Maybe it was squeezed, pinched, or scratched. Again I don’t have to explain because you guys have witnessed how supporters receive him, and you yourselves have witnessed how he relates to them. We don’t have to explain that two or three-second video purposely being circulated by our rival.)

A TikTok video showed Marcos seemingly avoiding a handshake while atop his mobile during a motorcade, aggressively pulling out his arm from the sea of hands wanting to shake his. It prompted some criticisms on how Marcos treats his supporters. From the video, the arm he pulled out was his right.

The Marcos camp sent a photo Sunday night, February 20, showing Marcos with a gauze on his left wrist, and explaining that he did not mean to avoid handshakes, but that it was a normal reaction for someone with an injured wrist. Upon the posting of the photo, some people on Twitter noted that based on the TikTok video, it was his right arm he was supposedly protecting, not his left.

Rodriguez said Monday the reaction on video was a normal one.

“Kahit kanino mo gawin ‘yun, para kang nagulat (No matter who you do that to, it’s like being shocked) but it doesn’t mean anything and we [would] rather not dignify the undignified way of campaigning and peddling of lies again being resorted to by some of our rivals,” said Rodriguez.

Photos sent by Sara Duterte’s Lakas-CMD party to media as early as February 16 and 17 showed Marcos with an injured left wrist during the Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur rallies.

“Overall he is okay, he is fine. He will always be grateful to all our supporters at tuloy-tuloy ang aming kampanya, tuloy-tuloy ang kanyang pag-ikot dala-dala ang kanyang mensahe at brand of leadership which is the visionary and unifying leadership,” said Rodriguez.

(Our campaign will continue, we will continue going around with our message and brand of leadership which is the visionary and unifying leadership.)

INJURED WRIST. Presidential candidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr seen in this photo with an injured left wrist taken at the Narvacan, Ilocos Sur rally on February 17, 2022. Photo from Lakas-CMD

– Rappler.com