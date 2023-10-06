Mar Roxas trends on X after joining ‘longtime pal’ Marcos in Capiz event

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MARCOS IN CAPIZ. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. addresses recipients of rice aid in Roxas City, Capiz, on October 6, 2023. Former senator Mar Roxas is among those on stage.

Former senator Mar Roxas trended on X on Friday, October 6, after he was spotted at the rice distribution event of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Roxas City, Capiz.

While Roxas’ presence at the presidential event in his hometown may have been coincidental, given his personal ties to Marcos and second cousin First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, observers couldn’t help but wonder if this could be an indication that he would get a Cabinet post.

Marcos might have been addressing questions about Roxas’ presence at the event when he reminded the audience that he and Roxas were “longtime friends.” Roxas was seated with other officials on stage, beside Presidential Chief of Staff Anton Lagdameo.

“Baka hindi ‘nyo po alam…kami ni Mar matagal na po kaming magkaibigan. At kahit na hindi kami magkapanig kung minsan sa politika, matagal kaming nagsama sa New York,” Marcos said, and joked that he hoped Roxas would not divulge stories about their “adventures” as bachelors in the Big Apple.

(You may not know that…Mar and I are longtime friends, and even if we’re not on the same side of the political fence sometimes, we spent much time together in New York).

Both Marcos and Roxas studied at the Wharton School of Economics at the University of Pennsylvania. Roxas obtained his degree in 1979, but Marcos, who began his studies there in the same year, did not complete his degree.

Roxas was an investment banker in New York until he was prompted to return to Manila to join politics after his brother, Capiz congressman Gerry “Dinggoy” Roxas Jr., died in 1993.

There had been rumors that Roxas was being eyed for agriculture chief – a job held by Marcos in a concurrent capacity – but presidential son Ilocos Norte 1st District Representative Sandro Marcos had denied this. Roxas had served previous administrations in different capacities: as trade secretary of the Joseph Estrada administration, as trade secretary of the Gloria Arroyo administration, and as transportation chief and interior secretary of the Benigno Aquino III administration.

Responding to reporters’ questions, Malacañang said that local officials invited Roxas to attend the event. “He is from Capiz. He was invited by local officials of Capiz,” said Presidential Communications Office Secretary Cheloy Garafil. – Rappler.com