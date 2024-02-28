Who is the Senate’s top absentee?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Meanwhile, 12 senators have had a perfect attendance since the current session opened in July 2023

Manny Pacquiao, former senator, no longer holds the record of having the most absences as a member of the upper chamber.

Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is now the Senate’s top absentee.

According to Senate records, Cayetano attended only 36 of the 54 regular sessions from July 24, 2023 to February 21, 2024.

It seems the senator from Taguig is keeping up with a reputation. In 2017, he also had the most number of absences as senator, attending only 31 sessions from July 25, 2016 to May 31, 2017.

In the 2013 elections, Cayetano was seen only once in senatorial debates and one-on-one interviews. But in 2016, he had the audacity to hit then-vice presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for being absent from one of the televised debates during the campaign.

Rappler reached out to Cayetano’s office for comment, but they have yet to respond as of this posting.

Meanwhile, 12 senators tallied perfect attendance, as of February 2024:

Migz Zubiri

Loren Legarda

Joel Villanueva

Risa Hontiveros

Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa

Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada

Sherwin Gatchalian

Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go

Robin Padilla

Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr.

Raffy Tulfo

Cynthia Villar

Meanwhile, the following senators had one to six absences:

Nancy Binay – 6

Sonny Angara – 5

Francis Escudero – 5

Grace Poe – 3

Imee Marcos – 2

Pia Cayetano – 1

Francis Tolentino – 1

Angara’s office said that the senator missed three sessions because of the bicameral conference committee meetings.

Some senators did not register perfect attendance because they were in official local and foreign missions. They were senators JV Ejercito, Lito Lapid, Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, and Mark Villar.

In a statement on Tuesday, Zubiri said that “true leadership starts by showing up for the important work for the people.”

“Many of us show our commitment to our duty by being here most of the session days. Public service is a reward in itself, but we go to work knowing that our presence and our voices represent the people’s interests,” he said.

Zubiri has had perfect attendance since first being elected into the House of Representatives in 1998. – Rappler.com