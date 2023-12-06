[WATCH] 2023 Bar: Stories of perseverance and success

Among the 3,812 who passed, Ephraim Bie of UST stands out the most after earning the top spot at the 2023 Bar exams

MANILA, Philippines — Like in the past years, the announcement of Bar results was filled with mixed emotions like nervousness, excitement, and joy.

As the Supreme Court announced the list of topnotchers and passers on December 5, Bar takers couldn’t help but to cry and let their emotions flow as they celebrate for their hard-earned victory.

Among the 3,812 who passed the Bar, there were few who stood out like 62-year-old Rosula Calacala, who proved that there was no deadline in achieving her dreams. She entered law school at 58 years old and passed the Bar on her first take.

But Ephraim Bie of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) stood out the most. He was this year’s topnotcher, making history for bringing back UST at the Bar’s top 1 since 2002.

