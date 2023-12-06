62-year-old Rosula Calacala passes Bar on first try

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LAWYER AT 62. Rosula Calacala, 62, is on cloud nine as she finds out she passed the 2023 Bar Examinations on December 5, 2023.

'I promised to God na 'pag makapasa ako, talagang I will serve God. I will help those who are really in need. Marami talagang taong nangangailangan ng abogado doon sa amin,' says Rosula Calacala who hails from Jones, Isabela

MANILA, Philippines – Following the release of the Bar examination results, there was a deluge of inspiring stories from survivors of one of the toughest exams in the country, among them, a senior citizen who succeeded on her first try.

“I’m so happy for passing,” said 62-year-old Rosula Calacala as she cried inside the Supreme Court grounds on December 5, after seeing her name in the list of passers.

Calacala, an accountant, studied law at the age of 58 at Northeastern College in Isabela. She said she never had any failing marks and her lowest grade was 75.

Her road to the legal profession seemed incidental – a relative who was a law student encouraged her to enroll her children in law school. Her two older children refused, so she decided to take up the challenge, instead.

“Kasi ‘di ko alam ‘yong lawyering na kurso. Saka ko lang nalaman na no’ng may pamangkin ako na nag-take ng law. Sabi niya, ‘Pa-enroll-in mo ‘yong mga anak mo, tita.’ Eh ayaw naman ng mga anak ko sabi ko, ako na lang,” Calacala explained.

( I did not know lawyering as a course back then. I only knew about it when a relative took up law, and told me, “Auntie, enroll your children in law school too.” But they refused, so I said I will be the one to do it.)

Calacala’s husband owns a small business. Two children of her children are certified public accountants (CPA) who financed her law education. Her youngest child is a law student.

Asked who she would dedicate her victory to, Calacala replied: “Sa Panginoon. Tapos naman na ang aking mga anak (I dedicate this to the Lord. My children already finished school).”

In a few years, Calacala will retire as an employee of the Jones municipal government in Isabela. She said she will practice her profession in their town and help those in need.

“Ang sabi ng taga-Jones, kulang kasi ang abogado sa Jones, kaya most probably, I will also practice the profession,” Calacala said. “I promised to God na ‘pag makapasa ako, talagang I will serve God. I will help those who are really in need, marami talagang taong nangangailangan ng abogado doon sa amin.”

(Some people from Jones said we don’t have enough lawyers in our town. That’s why most probably, I will also practice the profession. I promised to God that if I pass, I will really serve him. I will help those who are really in need, a lot of people need lawyer’s help in our town.)

Calacala was among the 3,812 examinees who passed the 2023 Bar exams as announced by the Supreme Court on December 5. The Bar exams chaired by Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando has a passing rate of 36.77%, bit lower than the last edition’s 43.47%. — Rappler.com