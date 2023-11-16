2023 Bar exams results to be released on December 5

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

2023 BAR. Examinees arrive as early as 4am at the the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, for the first of day of the Bar Exams, on September 17, 2023.

The High Court keeps its promise to release the list of passers ahead of Christmas Day

MANILA, Philippines – The much-anticipated results of the 2023 Bar Examinations is scheduled for release on December 5, the Office of the Bar Chair (OBC) announced through the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday, November 16.

In a notice, 2023 Bar chair Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando said the results will be announced on the afternoon of December 5. The traditional release of the list of passers will still be held at the SC courtyard in Padre Faura Street, Manila.

LED walls, where the results will be flashed, will be installed in the courtyard until 6 pm. The SC gates will be open to the public from 12 pm to 6 pm.

The SC reminded those who wish to enter the SC courtyard to be in proper and decent attire.

Like in the past years, the results will also be released on the SC website and the High Court’s social media accounts on X, Threads, Facebook, and Instagram.

“The livestream links and QR Codes of the Results via YouTube and Facebook shall be made available through the Court’s official communication channels on December 4, 2023, a day before the Results,” Hernando said.

The oath-taking and roll signing of successful examinees will be held on December 22, at the SMX Convention Center Manila, Seashell Lane in Pasay City. The passers are also required to comply with clearance procedures and pay admission and certification fee of P5,190 for the ceremonies.

The SC has kept its promise to release the exam results in December. On September 17, the first day of 2023 Bar exams, Hernando announced that the results will be released early December.

For this year, a total of 10,387 Bar examinees finished the three-day exams held in several testing centers across the country.

The release of the Bar exam results in December will make 2023 the year when two Bar exams results would be released in the same year.

For three straight years since the 2020/2021 Bar exams, the tests were digitalized, instead of the traditional handwritten exams. Last April, the SC announced that a total of a total of 3,992 hopefuls passed the 2022 Bar exams. – Rappler.com