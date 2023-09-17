Supreme Court eyes to release 2023 Bar results in early December

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

2023 BAR. Aspiring lawyers are dropped off by their families at the Mendiola bridge as they walk towards the San Beda University, for the first day of Bar exams on September 17, 2023.

2023 Bar chair Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando also says the oath-taking of those who will qualify might also happen before Christmas day, December 25

MANILA, Philippines – 2023 Bar chair Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando said he and his team are eyeing to release the results of the 2023 Bar Examinations in early December this year.

“This year, however, following the examples of my recent predecessors as Bar chair, the time spent by the examinees waiting in agony for the results of the exams will be cut short: My team and I are eyeing the release of the results of the 2023 Bar Examinations in early December before Christmas day,” Hernando said in a press conference on Sunday, September 17.

Hernando said that for the longest time, Bar takers had to endure months of “perceived agony” while waiting for the results, citing this as the reason of the possible early release of results. The associate justice added that the oath-taking of those who will qualify might also happen before Christmas day, December 25.

DROP-OFF. Aspiring lawyers are dropped off by their families at the Mendiola Bridge as they walk towards the San Beda University, for the first of three Sundays for the Bar Exams, on September 17, 2023.

“Moreover, there will be simultaneous oath-taking and signing of the Roll of Attorneys in December also before Christmas day so that we will have our new batch of full-fledged lawyers before the year ends. It will be an additional reason for those who will hurdle the Bar Exams to celebrate the Holiday Season,” the Bar chair said.

In case the release of results pushes through late this year, it would be one of the fastest instances that the High Court released the list of passers. For three straight years since the 2020/2021 Bar exams, the tests were digitalized, instead of the traditional handwritten exams.

On Sunday, around 10,791 individuals took the 2023 Bar Examinations, marking the three-day examinations that will be held this month alone. The succeeding exams will be held on September 20 (Wednesday) and September 24 (Sunday).

There were no extremely long lines in testing centers, University of Santo Tomas and San Beda University, as Bar takers seamlessly entered the schools with the assistance of Bar personnel. The two schools were only two of the six testing centers in Metro Manila.

The examinees’ families also waited outside as they show support to their loved ones taking the exams.

2023 BAR. Examinees arrive as early as 4 am at the the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, for the first of day of the Bar Exams, on September 17, 2023.

The exams, divided into six core subjects, were held in 14 local testing centers nationwide.

“I have personally and carefully handpicked this year’s set of 24 Bar Examiners who are all experts and authorities in their respective fields. I cannot identify them just yet, but, of course, their identities shall be revealed in the appropriate time,” Hernando added.

Last year, a total of 3,992 hopefuls passed the Bar. – Rappler.com