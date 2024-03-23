Breaking the fast: Iftar, the other side of Ramadan

In this vlog, Rappler's Paterno Esmaquel II visits the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, to understand the Ramadan ritual called iftar

MANILA, Philippines – How do Muslims break the fast after every sunset during Ramadan?

In this vlog, Rappler senior multimedia reporter Paterno Esmaquel II visits the Manila Golden Mosque in Quiapo, Manila, to understand the Ramadan ritual called iftar.

Iftar is when Muslims can already eat and drink, after one whole day of fasting from sunrise to sunset. At the Manila Golden Mosque, iftar is extra special because it is sponsored by Muslims who want to help feed the less fortunate during this month of fasting.

Watch the vlog by clicking the YouTube video at the top of this page. – videography and video editing by Ulysis Pontanares/Rappler.com