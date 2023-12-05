CA panel recommends Herbosa’s appointment as DOH secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DOH. Health Secretary Ted Herbosa bares his priority actions before a Commission on Appointments committee meeting on the deliberation of his ad interim appointment as health chief, on September 26, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines –The Commission on Appointments (CA) Committee on Health on Tuesday, December 5, approved the recommendation for Dr. Teodoro Herbosa’s ad interim appointment as the secretary of the Department of Health (DOH).

During the deliberation, no objections were raised by members of the CA Health Committee when a motion to recommend Herbosa’s nomination was put forward. The committee’s recommendation was anticipated to be forwarded for plenary approval on Wednesday, December 6.

Senate committee chair Sen. Bong Go expressed concerns about the spread of “walking pneumonia” and COVID-19 in the Philippines. He asked Herbosa about the measures that the DOH will be taking to mitigate cases and prevent an outbreak here in the Philippines.

Herbosa said that the lessons from fighting the COVID-19 outbreak will inform and guide his ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare systems and preparedness.

Senator Risa Hontiveros also asked Herbosa about his approach to addressing the health department’s involvement in the Pharmally controversy during the previous administration.

“Meron [There is an] ongoing case din sa [also with the ] Ombudsman regarding this after the Senate investigations, so we will comply. We’ve also asked our own audit to [actually] do an audit of all those that were procured during that time,” he said.

Herbosa was initially bypassed by the CA due to “time constraints” after being appointed on June 5. However, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. later reappointed him, making Herbosa the first full-time health chief under Marcos.

Herbosa’s appointment is important as he spearheads the nation’s efforts in addressing health issues in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before this, Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire, a career official, served as interim head of the health department. – with reports from Larry Chavez and Chinie Mendoza/Rappler.com