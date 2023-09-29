Philippines
Philippines
Department of Health

Marcos reappoints Herbosa after CA bypass

Bea Cupin

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Marcos reappoints Herbosa after CA bypass

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa bares his priority actions before the Commission on Appointments' Committee meeting on the deliberation of his ad interim appointment as health chief, on September 26, 2023.

Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB

Senate President Miguel Zubiri earlier promised that Herbosa’s confirmation will be taken up when session resumes in November

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 29, reappointed Ted Herbosa as his health secretary, days after the Commission on Appointments deferred his confirmation. 

Herbosa, appointed in June 5, was “bypassed” by the powerful commission due to “lack of material time.” 

Since Congress is on break from September 30 to November 5, that means his appointment was bypassed by the commission. He needed a reappointment to stay in the post.   

Must Read

Who is Ted Herbosa, Marcos’ new health secretary?

Who is Ted Herbosa, Marcos’ new health secretary?

Senate President Miguel Zubiri earlier promised that Herbosa’s confirmation will be taken up when session resumes. 

Herbosa is Marcos’ first full-time health chief. Previously, the health department only had an interim head in Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. – Rappler.com 

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI
Avatar photo

author

Bea Cupin

Bea is a senior multimedia reporter who covers national politics. She's been a journalist since 2011 and has written about Congress, the national police, and the Liberal Party for Rappler.
More from Bea Cupin

Commission on Appointments

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos Jr. administration