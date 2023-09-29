Marcos reappoints Herbosa after CA bypass

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Department of Health Secretary Ted Herbosa bares his priority actions before the Commission on Appointments' Committee meeting on the deliberation of his ad interim appointment as health chief, on September 26, 2023.

Senate President Miguel Zubiri earlier promised that Herbosa’s confirmation will be taken up when session resumes in November

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday, September 29, reappointed Ted Herbosa as his health secretary, days after the Commission on Appointments deferred his confirmation.

Herbosa, appointed in June 5, was “bypassed” by the powerful commission due to “lack of material time.”

Since Congress is on break from September 30 to November 5, that means his appointment was bypassed by the commission. He needed a reappointment to stay in the post.

Herbosa is Marcos’ first full-time health chief. Previously, the health department only had an interim head in Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. – Rappler.com