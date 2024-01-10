‘Na-EDSA-pwera’? Chacha ad surprises public during primetime TV

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos tuned into primetime evening newscasts on Tuesday, January 9, saw a paid advertisement on the supposed “failures” of the 1987 Constitution to highlight the need for charter change.

“Pangako nila pagsulong pero sa pagbuo ng 1987 Constitution, na-Edsa-pwera tayo (They promised us progress but in forming the 1987 Constitution, we were left out),” the commercial’s narrator said, in a word play on EDSA – a reference to the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr. – and etsapuwera, the Filipino term for being excluded or cast aside.

The ad was aired amid questions about the integrity of a fresh charter change bid through people’s initiative. Albay 1st District Representative Edcel Lagman bared over the weekend an alleged plan to bribe voters to sign the petition calling for charter change, while similar campaigns were noted by Senator Imee Marcos and Davao City 1st District Representative Paolo Duterte, among others.

Lawmakers from the House of Representatives have been keen on amending the Constitution, saying they would focus on its economic provisions.

The Cha-Cha ad focuses on the alleged losses the country suffered under the provisions of the 1987 Constitution – from business and economic opportunities to missing out on having quality education.

“Ang pinayaman ng Konstitusyon, mamamakyaw at negosyante (The Constitution enriched wholesalers and businessmen),” the ad claimed, without citing facts or other resources to support this allegation.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), the public who were tuning in to newscasts noted that the ad was aired across ABS-CBN, TV5, and GMA.

It is still unclear which advertising firm is behind the commercial or if it was produced in-house.

One of the commercials aired featured a text saying it was paid for by Gana Atienza Avisado Law Offices. Their clientele includes former Senator Panfilo Lacson, Leyte 4th District Representative Lucy Torres-Gomez, and Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez, a cousin of Speaker Martin Romualdez and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Ad Standards Council oversees the self-regulation of advertising stakeholders. Its Code of Ethics specifically states that advertisements “shall not contain messages that deride or otherwise discredit the law and its enforcement.” – Rappler.com