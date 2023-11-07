Rappler Talk: Alfred Romualdez on learnings from Yolanda, 10 years later

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Tacloban City mayor answers questions on the problems besetting Yolanda housing sites and how the city has changed after the historic typhoon

This interview is part of Rappler’s series on the 10th anniversary of Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

Yolanda was one of the most powerful typhoons in history to hit land on November 8, 2013. The super typhoon claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions from their homes. Ten years later, Rappler visits some of the affected communities to see what life has been like since the disaster.

TACLOBAN, Philippines – Ten years ago, a typhoon of devastating proportions made landfall in Eastern Visayas, putting Tacloban City, one of the hardest-hit areas, under the global spotlight.

The city mayor then is its mayor now, Alfred Romualdez.

Rappler’s Pia Ranada speaks with Romualdez a decade after Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan). The mayor is asked about how his city has changed since the calamity and what he is doing about the numerous problems that beset housing sites built by the government for survivors.

Romualdez is the second cousin of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose mother, the former first lady Imelda Marcos, hails from Tacloban City.

This interview was recorded on October 3 at Tacloban City Hall and is being aired on the week of Yolanda’s 10th anniversary.

