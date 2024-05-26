DFA warns China’s new coast guard regulation violates international law

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The Philippines' Department of Foreign Affairs expresses serious concern" about the new regulation that would enable the Chinese Coast Guard to apprehend people it deems 'trespassers' in its waters

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday, May 26, warned that China will be going against international law if it pushes through with its newest coast guard regulation.

In a statement, DFA expressed “serious concern” about the new regulation that would enable the Chinese Coast Guard to apprehend people it deemed “trespassers” in its waters, especially in the context of rising tensions between China and the Philippines.

The regulation was announced on May 15, 2024 and is expected to take effect on June 15, 2024.

“China would be in direct violation of international law should it enforce these new regulations in the waters and maritime features within the illegal, null and void, and expansive 10-dash line, which would effectively cover areas of the West Philippine Sea where the Philippines has sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, or in the high seas,” DFA said.

While any state has the right to have its own laws, the Philippine government agency reminded China that domestic laws cannot be applied in the “territory, maritime zones, or jurisdictions of other states, nor violate other sovereign states’ rights and entitlements under international law.”

“We reiterate our call for China to comply with international law and desist from any action that would undermine peace and security in the region,” it said.

China earlier said that the new regulations merely “standardize the administrative law-enforcement procedures of Coast Guard agencies and better uphold order at sea,” and that it is “consistent with universal practices.”

Defense Secretary Gibo Teodoro on Friday, May 24, tagged this new move by China as “provocation, adding that its implementation is a “matter of international concern” since it is a “breach of international peace.”

The National Security Council (NSC), meanwhile, urged Filipino fisherfolk – who have already been subjected to harassment and intimidation by both Chinese state agents and vessels – to not be afraid of the new regulation.

NSC spokesperson Assistant Director General Jonathan Malaya earlier said Filipino fisherfolk can continue fishing in the West Philippine Sea as they are “backed by the law and your government.” – Rappler.com