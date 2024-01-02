1 dead due to fireworks-related injuries in Ilocos Region – DOH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DEADLY. Confiscated illegal fireworks set to be disposed in Camp Karingal in Quezon City on December 30, 2023.

The Department of Health records an additional 212 cases of fireworks-related injuries. This brings to 443 the total number of cases since the agency began its monitoring on December 21.

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – A man died in Ilocos Region due to fireworks-related injuries, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday, January 2.

The DOH said the fatality is among the additional 212 additional fireworks-related injuries recorded on Tuesday, bringing to 443 the total number recorded since it began monitoring cases on December 21.

The DOH said the fatality, a 38-year-old man from Ilocos Region, was in a drinking session when the incident that led to his death occurred. He lit a cigarette when he was near firecrackers that had been stowed away.

“The death reported today was an incident waiting to happen because liquor impairs judgment,” the DOH said in a statement.

A majority or 206 of the incidents happened at home and 102 cases were caused by legal fireworks.

The DOH also said that a 23-year-old from Davao Region got hit by a stray bullet during the New Year’s Eve revelry. He got shot in the upper back.

The health department said that kwitis or sky rocket, a legal firework, remains to be the top firecracker that caused injuries.

Four out of every 10 cases were due to illegal fireworks, the DOH said.

Over half of the incidents or 254 happened in Metro Manila, followed by 36 cases from the Ilocos region, 35 from Central Luzon, and 28 cases from Calabarzon. – Kaycee Valmonte/Rappler.com