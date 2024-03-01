Filipino hog farmers set Guinness World Record for most variety of pork dishes on display

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

An official adjudicator from the Guinness World Records check the display of more than 300 pork dishes in Quezon City on Friday, March 1.

(1st UPDATE) The festival and the Guinness attempt seek to highlight Filipinos’ culinary tradition of serving pork dishes and promote local pork

MANILA, Philippines – Local hog farmers set the first Guinness World Record for the most variety of pork dishes on display on Friday, March 1, during the launch of the five-day National Hog Festival 2024 in Gateway Mall 2 in Quezon City.

There were 313 pork dishes on display, from an initial 341 dishes; 28 were disqualified for not meeting Guinness’ guidelines. An official adjudicator from the Guinness World Records, along with industry experts, went around the display to evaluate the dishes.

“Our organization aims to promote the interests of the local and agricultural sector by promoting food security, food safety, and food sovereignty,” said Alfred Ng, vice chairman of the the National Federation of Hog Farmers (NatFed).

“With the hog festival, we also hope to boost our country’s tourism by highlighting our rich culinary tradition of serving pork dishes.”

Among the dishes displayed were lechon, pork barbecue, char siu, pork ribs, and pork belly.

Senator Cynthia Villar, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, and members of NatFed, opened the pork festival on Friday with a ceremonial lechon chopping.

The celebration proves the hog industry is thriving despite setbacks, said Jayson Cainglet, executive director of Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura.

“Despite our struggles with the African Swine Fever (ASF), pork smuggling and unlimited importation, the local hog industry remains vibrant, positive, and will continue to produce clean, safe, and wholesome food that will cater to our pork-loving Filipino consumers,” Cainglet said in a statement.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel also graced the event and was on stage when the adjudicator presented the certificate of the world record.

He said that the Department of Agriculture continues to monitor and respond to new ASF cases.

“Our immediate focus involves reinforcing biosecurity measures, enhancing quarantine protocols, and implementing robust sanitation practices in hog farms nationwide to prevent further outbreaks,” said the agriculture secretary.

The first three days of the festival will take place in Araneta City, featuring pop-up bazaars and a regional pork feast of a nine-course meal crafted by celebrated chefs.

A backyard congress will take place on March 5 at the Marikina Convention Center.

– Rappler.com