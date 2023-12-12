Marcos grants gratuity pay, SRI to gov’t employees for 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHIEF EXECUTIVE. File photo shows President Marcos delivering a speech before he flies to Saudi Arabia on October 19, 2023.

The payments shall be made not earlier than December 15, 2023, as per the administrative orders signed by President Marcos

MANILA, Philippines – Government employees are set to receive a one-time gratuity pay and service recognition incentive (SRI) for 2023, under two administrative orders issued by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Administrative Order No. 12 lists the following as covered by the SRI of up to P20,000:

Civilian personnel in national government agencies, including those in state universities and colleges (SUCs) and government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs)

Military personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), uniformed personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP)

Uniformed personnel of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), the National Mapping and Resource Information Authority of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources

Qualified beneficiaries are those who occupy regular, contractual, or casual positions, are still in government service as of November 30, 2023, and have rendered four months of satisfactory service.

Administrative Order No. 13, meanwhile, gives contract-of-service and job order workers a one-time gratuity pay of up to P5,000, as long as they have rendered four months of satisfactory performance as of December 15, 2023.

Payments shall be transferred beginning December 15, as per the memos.

Full guidelines under AO 12 and AO 13 – both signed on December 7 – are posted on the Official Gazette website, uploaded on Tuesday, December 12. – Rappler.com