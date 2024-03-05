Imelda Marcos hospitalized over suspected pneumonia

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Senator Imee Marcos says her 94-year-old mother was brought to the hospital for 'close monitoring'

MANILA, Philippines – Former first lady Imelda Marcos is in the hospital for suspected pneumonia, Senator Imee Marcos said on Tuesday, March 5.

Imee told reporters that her mother, aged 94, was brought to the hospital after bouts of coughs and feverishness. Imee said the family would prefer to “take precautions.”

“In-ospital na namin for close monitoring (We brought her to the hospital for close monitoring),” the senator said.

In May last year, Imelda had a “successful angioplastly.” The Marcos matriarch had also previously cited “multiple organ infirmities” when she skipped the promulgation of her graft case in November 2018, noting that she had the following illnesses:

diabetes mellitus type 2

hypertension and atherosclerotic cardio vascular disease

static ministrokes

sensorineural hearing loss

chronic recurrent urinary tract infection

chronic recurrent gastritis

multiple colon polyps

recurrent respiratory tract infection

Imelda had been subject of death rumors for years, with the latest being in 2023. First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos had to post a selfie online to prove that her mother-in-law was still alive. – with a report from Bonz Magsambol/Rappler.com