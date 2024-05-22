In The Public Square: Proxy fight? Marcos, Duterte, and the Senate presidency

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Did infighting or jockeying within the ruling coalition cost Zubiri the Senate presidency? Or was it a proxy fight?

MANILA, Philippines – On May 20, Juan Miguel Zubiri was ousted as Senate president by members of the administration supermajority that he himself belongs to. He was replaced by another member of that majority, Senator, now Senate President, Francis Escudero.

Did infighting or jockeying within the ruling coalition cost Zubiri his position? Or was it instead a proxy fight, pitting Marcos allies against Duterte supporters?

In this episode of In The Public Square, Rappler columnist and editorial consultant John Nery is joined by longtime political reporter and editor Inday Espina Varona, and Jean Encinas Franco, who worked in the Senate for 15 years and is a professor of political science at the University of the Philippines.

